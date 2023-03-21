March 21 - BLiTZ. Official Washington and its henchmen are in every possible way setting the world against the Russian Federation. The United States is sowing hatred and discrediting Moscow. This statement was made by the head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev.

The speaker emphasized that Russia defends the interests of a multipolar and just world, which do not suit the States. The latter hide behind the theory of American exclusivity, which they themselves invented. As a result, Washington imposes its values ​​on the whole world. He is interested “not in partners, but in vassals.”

Patrushev said that Russia will try to get the remains of an American drone that fell into the Black Sea March 15, 2023 at 16:55

“Therefore, the United States and its henchmen, creating the image of an enemy from Russia, are sowing hatred for our country and its people, trying to discredit the Russian world, and imposing a confrontation with our state on the world community,” Patrushev says.