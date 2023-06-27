Nine Munna Bhai arrested in Aligarh, associated with Salwar gang, had taken a contract to pass 50 thousand to 2 lakh rupees

Aligarh. In UP’s Aligarh, nine accused who appeared in the VDO exam instead of others have been arrested. This exam was conducted on 26th and 27th. In which information was received by the center administrators about the examination of suspicious persons. In this, 9 people were arrested by the police at eight centers in five police station areas. At the same time, during interrogation, it was told that the candidate had come to take the exam instead. In the inquiry, it was also revealed that the exam was given by taking 50 thousand to 2 lakh rupees. Police is discussing all aspects.

Munna Bhai is associated with the Salwar gang.

Nine Munna Bhai have been arrested in the examination of Gram Panchayat Officer. Police have lodged reports in five police stations in the matter. The arrested Munnabhai is said to be associated with the Solver gang. Apart from fake Aadhaar cards, admit cards, many suspicious documents have been recovered from them. It is being told that Munna Bhai is involved in the game of getting the exam passed through the coaching center. A huge amount was taken as advance to pass the exam. However, the accused caught in the police interrogation told that they were taking the exam in place of Jin. They are their relatives, friends or nephews. From whom 50 thousand rupees were taken instead of passing the examination. At the same time, changes were made in his Aadhaar card and documents.

The gang is connected to the coaching center

It is being told that Rajesh, who came to take the exam in place of Bhupendra in Radiant Star School, Lodha, used to teach at Yogendra Coaching Center instead of Hemant. From where the contract was given to the coaching center to give the exam and get them passed. All these fake Aadhaar cards were also made. Similarly, in Paliwal Inter College of Gandhi Park, Ankit was caught in place of Ajit, Tanuj Yadav in place of Param Verma. In Champa Aggarwal Inter College, Rahul was caught giving the exam instead of Umesh. In Naurangi Lal Inter College, Dalveer was caught giving the exam instead of Paramveer. In DAV Inter College, instead of Sanjay, Anuj was caught instead of Prashant Pradeep Yadav, Alok instead of Avneesh. The arrested accused told that they had come to take the exam instead of others after taking a hefty amount.

Takes contract for 50 thousand to 2 lakh rupees

SP City Kuldeep Gunawat told that the examination of Gram Panchayat Officer was being conducted in two shifts at 26 centres. In which information was received by the center administrator about suspicious people taking the exam in place of the candidates. On information, 9 people were arrested from eight centers of five police station area. From there it was found in the inquiry that they had come to take the exam in place of the candidates with Rs 50,000 to 2 lakh. SP City told that all aspects are being discussed.

