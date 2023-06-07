Nine new police stations will be increased in Kanpur Police Commissionerate, proposal sent to the government, may be approved soon

Kanpur: On behalf of the Kanpur Police Commissionerate, a proposal has been sent to the government to set up nine new police stations. If all these are approved by the government, there will be a total of 59 police stations in Kanpur Police Commissionerate. After this, having 58 police stations, Kanpur will become the biggest commissionerate in the state. CP and Joint CP together have prepared a proposal and sent it to the government. These include four urban and five rural areas.

Kanpur Police Commissioner BP Jogdand says that a proposal for nine new police stations has been sent. In this, some police stations have been proposed since the time of Kanpur Outer, they have been included. Land has also been marked for four police stations.

Commissionerate of 50 police stations

At present there are 50 police stations in Kanpur Commissionerate. The commissionerate was started from 34 police stations out of 44 police stations in Kanpur. The remaining 10 police stations were shifted to Kanpur Outer. Which was later included in the commissionerate. Along with this, some new police stations were also built.

After this, the total number of police stations in Kanpur Commissionerate increased to 50. At the same time, once again a proposal has been sent to the government for 9 new police stations. As soon as the new police station proposal is passed, there will be a total of 59 police stations in the commissionerate. Then Kanpur will become the biggest commissionerate of the state.

proposal sent as

Industrial area police station will be made after demolishing Panki police station. Its area will be 20 kilometers.

Chakeri police station will be replaced by Koyla Nagar police station, whose area will be 16.5 km.

The area of ​​Indira Nagar police station to be built after Kalyanpur will be 12 km.

Shastri Nagar police station will be made separate from Kakadev, whose area will be 10 km.

Separating some part of Ghatampur, Patara police station will be made. Its area will be about 28 kilometers.

There is a preparation to make Reuna police station by demolishing Ghatampur itself. Its area will be around 300 square kilometers. In this, the population has been estimated at about one lakh.

Bhitargaon police station will be formed after breaking the police station, whose area will be 372 square kilometers. The population here has been estimated at around 1.32 lakh.

There is a proposal to break Bidhanu and make Sen Paschimpara police station. Its area has been estimated at 345 square kilometers. It will have a population of about 1.10 lakhs.

There is a proposal to break Bilhaur and make Uttarpura police station, whose area has been estimated to be 265 square kilometers.

