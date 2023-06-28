Nine people of the same family killed in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over a marriage dispute

Peshawar : Nine members of a family were killed on Wednesday when unidentified gunmen barged into a house and fired indiscriminately over a marriage dispute in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Police said that nine members of a family, including three women and six men, were shot dead by unknown assailants in Batkhela tehsil of Malakand district. On receiving the information, the local ‘Levies’ force reached the crime scene and sent the dead bodies to Batkhela Hospital for post-mortem. According to the police, the reason for the murder is not known at the moment and the matter is being investigated.

Police said that after getting the information, the local levies force reached the spot and the bodies were taken to Batkhela Hospital for postmortem. Although the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, according to the police, investigation into the matter has been started.

Relatives killed over marriage dispute

Area sealed to catch the killer

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan has directed the police to intensify efforts to arrest the accused. The police have sealed all the points of exit and entry from the district to catch the murderers. He said that the accused will be brought to justice and justice will be given to the victim’s family.

Seven teachers were killed in April

Let us inform that this is the second major incident of firing in the last two months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. In the month of April, seven people were killed in a firing incident in Khurram district. All the teachers were among those who died. This attack was done on the teachers when they were preparing the question paper for the examination. Just then, some car-borne assailants entered the school breaking the barricades outside and went straight to the room where the teachers were preparing the set of papers. Police personnel were also outside the school at the time of the attack, but after hearing the sound of gunfire, they also ran away with their tails pressed.