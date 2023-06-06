NIRF Ranking 2023: Tamil Nadu and Delhi dominate the top 100 in the college category, not a single one from Jharkhand, Bihar, UP

NIRF Ranking 2023: NIRF ranking is issued by the Union Ministry of Education every year. In this, a list of top universities and colleges of India is issued. This list is also divided on the basis of different categories and subjects. Talking about the college category in the ranking released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) this year i.e. in 2023, Miranda House Delhi has got the first place while Hindu College Delhi is in the second place. Presidency College Chennai at the third position, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women at the fourth position and St. Xavier’s College Kolkata at the fifth position. No college from Jharkhand, Bihar, UP has made its place in the top 100 colleges. While this category includes 35 colleges in Tamil Nadu, 32 colleges in Delhi and 14 colleges in Kerala. See full list ahead.

NIRF Ranking 2023 College Category: See list here

Tamil Nadu – 35

Delhi – 32

Kerala – 14

West Bengal – 8

Maharashtra – 3

Karnataka – 2

Mizarem – 1

Pondicherry – 1

Chandigarh – 1

Haryana – 1

Gujarat – 1

Telangana – 1

How is NIRF Ranking done? parameters

How is NIRF ranking done? How does the Ministry of Education decide which place to give to which institute? Understand like this-

To be included in the NIRF ranking, the institutes themselves apply to the Ministry of Education. With the passage of time, the number of institutes applying has increased year by year. Last year, a total of 6,272 universities, colleges and institutes from across the country had applied for this ranking. Of these, 4,030 were unique applications. In which 1,657 institutes for overall category, 1143 for engineering, 659 for management, 351 for pharmacy, 120 for law, 111 for medical, 78 for architecture and 1802 applications for general degree colleges were received.

The applying institutes are judged on 5 main parameters and 16 sub parameters

The institutes that apply for NIRF ranking are placed on a total of 5 main parameters and 16 sub-parameters by a team of the Ministry of Education. Different teams visit each institution and evaluate them on the basis of set standards. After this the score is given to that institute. The ranking is determined on the basis of this score. Know what are those parameters?

Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR)

Teaching, Learning and Resource (TLR) – There are 4 sub-parameters under this. First – Number of students in which PhD students are also included. Second – the ratio of the number of faculty and students, in which the emphasis is on permanent faculty. Third – teachers with PhD and experience. Fourth – What, how much are the economic resources and how they are being used.

Research and Professional Practice (RP)

Research and Professional Practice (RP) – This also includes four sub-parameters. First – how many journals or researches were published. Second – how is the quality of those published research work. Third – how many IPRs and patents have been done – how many have been published and how many have been granted. Fourth – Footprints of professional practice and projects.

Graduation Outcome (GO)

Graduation Outcome (GO) – Under this, evaluation is done on two sub-parameters. First – University Exams. Second – Number of PhD students passing out from the institute.

Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) – There are 5 sub-parameters under this. First – Number/percentage of students coming from other states and countries. Second – Number of women / girl students in the institute. Third – number of economically and socially backward students. Fourth – Facilities available in the institute for disabled students. Fifth – the opinion/perception among the students and other stakeholders about the institute.

peer perception

Peer Perception – In this only the idea or concept about the institution is examined among academic colleagues and employers.

The parameters mentioned here are overall. To know category wise complete details NIRF Ranking Parameters Click on