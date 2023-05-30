Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: Do Nirjala Ekadashi for happiness, prosperity and to remove Pitra Dosh, know auspicious time

Nirjala Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This Ekadashi falls in the Shukla Paksha of Jyestha month. That is why this Ekadashi is known as Jyestha Ekadashi. It is celebrated after Ganga Dussehra. There is a religious belief that if there is happiness, prosperity and Pitridosh in the family, then worshiping Lord Vishnu on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi will remove all sorrows. The description of this Ekadashi is also described in the Mahabharata. Nirjala means without taking water. That’s why the fast of this Ekadashi is observed without consuming water and food. That’s why this Ekadashi is considered the best among twenty four Ekadashi.

why water is not consumed

According to the legend, Pandava son Bhima could not fast on Ekadashi like his other brothers as well as Draupadi. It was difficult for him to fast. Because his body was big, due to this he used to feel more hungry. Bhim felt that he was disrespecting Lord Vishnu by not fasting on this date. Bhima was very confused and went to Maharishi Vyas to find a solution to this problem. He told all his problems to him. Then Maharishi Vyas told the importance of Nirjala Ekadashi and told him in full detail about this Nirjala Ekadashi fast. Since then it came to be known as Bhimseni Ekadashi.

when do you do this fast

The fast of Nirjala Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi date of Shuklapaksha of Jyestha month. The heat is high in this month. In such a situation, the devotees who observe fast on this day remain without water and food from sunrise to sunset and Lakshmi ji is also worshiped along with Lord Vishnu. Abhishek the God with milk, curd, Gangajal and keep in mind not to break the basil leaves on this day. If Tulsi leaves are needed in worship, then fallen Tulsi leaves should be used in worship.

Nirjala Ekadashi auspicious time

31 May 2023 Wednesday

Ekadashi Tithi Begins 30 May 2023 Day 01: 07 Minutes

Ekadashi Tithi ends on 31st May 23rd till 01:45PM

Time of Paran:

01 June 2023 day Thursday from 05:00 am to 7:40 am

What to donate on Nirjala Ekadashi?

Donate sarbat made of jaggery in an earthen pitcher on Nirjala Ekadashi.

Donate seasonal fruits.

Food grains are also donated on Nirjala Ekadashi.

Donating shoes, slippers and umbrellas on Nirjala Ekadashi brings happiness and prosperity in the family.

At the time of donating all things, donate by reciting Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya Mantra.

What should we do

Worshiping Lord Vishnu on this day by offering yellow flowers and worshiping with yellow fruits removes the defects made in marriage and also frees from Pitridosh.

