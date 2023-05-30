nirjala ekadashi today muhurta in sarvartha siddha and ravi yoga axs

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: Ekadashi fast has special importance in Hindu religion. According to Panchang, Nirjala Ekadashi is celebrated on Ekadashi date of Shuklapaksha of Jyestha month. This fast is observed to please Lord Vishnu. This fast is considered auspicious and fruitful. Total two Ekadashi are celebrated in the month. 24 Ekadashi are celebrated in a year, Ekadashi of Jyestha month is known as Nirjala Ekadashi, it is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on this fast by remaining waterless, by observing this fast one attains salvation. And long life, health remains good and this fast is the destroyer of sins. Those who cannot do twenty-four Ekadashis of the year, they should fast only on Nirjala Ekadashi, by observing this Ekadashi, they get the benefits of all other Ekadashis.