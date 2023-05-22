Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2023: Do not commit such mistake on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi, know the rules of fasting

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2023: Nirjala Ekadashi fast is observed on the day of Jyestha Shukla Ekadashi. This time Nirjala Ekadashi fast is falling on 31 May 2023, Wednesday. This fast is observed nirjala i.e. water is not taken, hence it is considered tougher than other fasts. According to religious belief, observing the fast of Nirjala Ekadashi gives the blessings of Lord Vishnu and brings happiness and prosperity in life.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: Date and auspicious time



This year, Nirjala Ekadashi will be celebrated across the country on 31 May. According to the Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin on May 30 at 05:37 PM and end on May 31, 2023 at 06:15 PM.

Paran time on 1st June – 06:51 AM to 08:52 AM

Dwadashi ending time on the day of Paran – 06:09 PM

23 virtue of Ekadashi fast

It is believed that those who cannot fast on any Ekadashi of the year, by observing this Nirjala Ekadashi fast, they can also get the virtue of remaining 23 Ekadashi fasts. There are some rules for fasting on Nirjala Ekadashi (Nirjala Ekadashi 2023), as well as it is advised to take care of some special things on this day.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: Do not commit such mistake on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi

According to belief, on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi, Datun should not be used to clean teeth. It is believed that Lord Vishnu gets angry by breaking the branches of the tree on this day. At the same time the fast is broken.

On the day of Nirjala Ekadashi vrat, vengeful food, meat-alcohol or any other kind of intoxicants should not be consumed at all.

On the day of Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat, it is prohibited to use rice (Akshat) in the worship of God. It is considered good to use sesame seeds in the worship of Lord Vishnu. Apart from this, rice should not be consumed on this day.

If you are observing Ekadashi Vrat, then no one should say bad words. It is believed that there is no benefit of fasting on this day. It is advised to avoid all kinds of discord and malice.

Being lazy is prohibited on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi. In such a situation, give up laziness and meditate on Lord Vishnu on this day.

Sleeping on the bed is prohibited on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi. It is said that by doing this one does not get the fruit of the fast. The fasting person should sleep on this day by placing his bed on the floor.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: Nirjala Ekadashi Puja Method

On the day of Nirjala Ekadashi wake up early in the morning and take a bath. Wear clean yellow clothes and sprinkle Ganges water on yourself. Offer water to Sun God while chanting holy mantras. Offer flowers, fruits, Akshat, sandalwood and Durva grass to Lord Vishnu. Chant ‘Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Namah’. Read Nirjala Ekadashi fast story and perform aarti. Offer sweets like laddoos, gujiyas and after offering them to the deity, distribute it among the poor and needy.

