nirmala sitharaman targeted barack obama and said that 26 thousand bombs rained on six muslim countries vwt | Nirmala Sitharaman targeted Barack Obama, said

India will fall apart if minority rights are not protected: Obama

According to media reports, in an interview to the American news channel CNN, former US President Barack Obama had said that if the rights of religious and ethnic minorities were not upheld, India could break up. In the context of the former US President’s Muslim lineage, he also suggested that it is appropriate to mention the issue during the discussion between Joe Biden and PM Modi. He said that if I had held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, my discussion would have included that if you are not able to protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, there is a strong possibility that India will break up at some point. will start.