Nischal Tigga’s threat in green energy business in Khunti

Khunti, July 17 (Hindustan Times). It is said that if there is a strong will power in the mind to do something, then neither poverty nor illiteracy can become an obstacle. This has been proved by Nischal Tigga, who lives in the Monday market of Murhu block of Khunti district.

Studying only up to intermediate and the financial condition of the house, Nischal was neither getting a job nor father Pramod Tigga had a huge amount, so that he could give something to Nischal as capital. It was becoming very difficult to support the family of six. Unemployment was eating Nischal like a mite, he could not understand what to do if he did. The financial condition of the family was getting worse day by day. At the same time, he came in contact with the voluntary organization Leeds and by joining the race project at the village level, he formed the Village Clean Energy Committee.

VCEC meetings are held regularly once a month by the workers of the Leeds organization and initiatives are taken to identify and solve problems based on clean energy at the village level. Nischal Tigga was selected as Energy Friend in the Village Clean Energy Committee. He used to attend VCEC meeting regularly and learned about it by joining Nischal Tigga Green Business as Urja Mitra.

He started regularly attending panchayat level, block level, district and state level workshops organized by Leeds organization. The organization continued to increase its capacity by getting involved in technical training and entrepreneurship of the youth. At the same time started working by joining green business. For this, he established a clean energy center in his home, in which apart from selling and repairing LED bulbs, he started doing work related to solar lamp sales, repairs, electricity wiring. In such a situation, he started having capital problems.

To solve this problem, Nischal applied to Leeds organization and requested to provide capital. Prepared the business proposal and submitted it to the coordinator of the RACE project. The application was approved by the Leeds organization and financial support was given for the green business. With this capital, Nischal Tigga started the business of clean energy based equipment by buying goods at wholesale rates in his clean energy center. Within a few days, his business took off and in a short span of time, Nischal Tigga established himself as a good businessman and gradually his financial condition started improving. Nischal tells that he is doing his business by staying at home. That’s why there is no problem.