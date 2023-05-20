Nissan Magnite coming in a new avatar to take on Maruti Fronx, will be happy to know the price and features

Nissan Magnite Special Edition: Japan’s big auto maker company Nissan has announced the launch of a new special edition of its cheapest SUV Nissan Magnite. The company has named this special edition SUV as GEZA. In this, the company has included some advanced features, which make it better than the regular model. Its price will be disclosed on 26 May.

Affordable SUV options are on the rise in India. Maruti Suzuki has recently brought Maruti Fronx, a crossover SUV based on Baleno. Tata Punch is also getting great response in this budget segment. In such a situation, it is believed that the special edition SUV Magnite Geza of Nissan’s best selling car Magnite will find its place among SUVs with a budget of less than 10 lakhs.

Magnite GEZA Special Edition will get premium audio and infotainment experience. Nissan India has given a number of features to the Giza Special Edition of the new Magnite to make it different from the standard model. This special edition has been designed taking inspiration from Japanese theaters and their expressive musical themes. Booking of Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition has started.

Nissan’s new Magnite Geeza Special Edition will get a large size 9-inch infotainment screen, which is of high resolution. With this screen, the company has given speakers of JBL and here customers will also get Android Auto wireless connectivity support with Apple CarPlay. The special edition has also got a trajectory rear camera, which helps the user to park the car. Apart from this, mobile-controlled ambient lighting, premium upholstery, shark fin antenna have also been provided with the special edition of Nissan Magnite. Nissan is likely to offer both the engine options of the standard model with this edition which includes a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

