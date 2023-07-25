NIT Rourkela records 100% placement, 8 students get Rs 52.89 lakh package

NIT Rourkela Placements 2023: NIT Rourkela has made a record of 100% placement. Out of which 8 students got a package of Rs 52.89 lakh. National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela has received a total of 1534 job offers from 330 companies during placements in the academic year 2022-23. The NIT in its statement announced that more than 95 per cent of the students who got placed were from the flagship B.Tech programme. Read on to know the complete details…

NIT Rourkela Placements 2023: 100 percent placement of students registered in dual degree

100% placement of registered students was registered in Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Ceramic Engineering and Dual Degree in Mining Engineering and Ceramic Engineering.

A total of 24 students got a package of more than Rs 50 lakh per annum.

A total of 24 students have secured a package of more than Rs 50 lakh per annum, out of which eight have got the highest package i.e. Rs 52.89 lakh per annum. The average (overall) CTC was Rs 12.95 lakh per annum, better than Rs 11.15 lakh per annum in the previous year. The average CTC of B.Tech for this year is Rs 14.22 lakh per annum.

Average CTC for Computer Science Engineering Rs 21.87 lakh

The average CTC for Computer Science Engineering is Rs 21.87 lakh per annum. For Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, the average CTC is Rs 18.12 Lakhs per annum, for Electronics & Communication it is Rs 17.97 Lakhs per annum and for Electrical Engineering it is Rs 14.55 Lakhs per annum.

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela one of the 31 NITs in the country

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela is one of the 31 NITs in the country. As per the recently released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 rankings, NIT Rourkela has secured 37th rank overall, 16th rank among engineering colleges and 8th rank in architecture. The first list of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counseling 2023 has been declared. Take a look at the starting and ending ranks for Computer Science and Engineering at NIT Rourkela over the past five years…

NIT Rourkela Opening & Closing Rank 2023

Category – Opening Rank (Home State) – Closing Rank (Home State) – Opening Rank (Other State) – Closing Rank (Other State)

Open – 1975 – 7292 – 1728 – 3369

Open (Female) – 4494 – 11082 – 4153 – 5119

EWS – 1420 – 1899 – 399 – 432

SC – 717 – 1515 – 303 – 490

ST – 546 – 674 – 92 – 131

OBC – 2087 – 3185 – 740 – 1037

NIT Rourkela Opening and Closing Rank 2022

Category – Opening Rank (Home State) – Closing Rank (Home State) – Opening Rank (Other State) – Closing Rank (Other State)

Open – 2345 – 7435 – 1323 – 2535

Open (Female) – 5301 – 11534 – 2795 – 3063

EWS – 1015 – 1731 – 310 – 352

SC – 401 – 1692 – 122 – 253

ST – 127 – 598 – 68 – 86

OBC – 1781 – 3433 – 2795 – 3063

NIT Rourkela Opening and Closing Rank 2021

Category – Opening Rank (Home State) – Closing Rank (Home State) – Opening Rank (Other State) – Closing Rank (Other State)

Open – 1874 – 8255 – 861 – 2033

Open (Female) – 2023 – 8437 – 1619 – 3081

EWS – 1295 – 3272 – 214 – 309

SC – 563 – 1530 – 396 – 535

ST – 157 – 303 – 125 – 185

OBC – 1780 – 4244 – 331 – 543

NIT Rourkela Opening and Closing Rank 2020

Category – Opening Rank (Home State) – Closing Rank (Home State) – Opening Rank (Other State) – Closing Rank (Other State)

Open – 1230 – 8510 – 871 – 2021

Open (Female) – 5660 – 9144 – 3303 – 4853

EWS – 1814 – 2972 ​​- 285 – 372

SC – 465 – 1690 – 286 – 356

ST- 440 – 1055 – 147 – 161

OBC – 2405 – 5574 – 569 – 784

NIT Rourkela Opening and Closing Rank 2019

Category- Opening Rank (Home State)- Closing Rank (Home State) – Opening Rank (Other State)- Closing Rank (Other State)

Open – 2253 – 9420 – 1630 – 3009

Open (Female) – 6375 – 10528 – 1358 – 5047

EWS – 1356 – 1551 – 285 – 331

SC – 454 – 2242 – 191 – 392

ST – 522 – 721 – 53 – 181

OBC – 1960 – 4288 – 575 – 1035

UPSC IAS 2023: Know UPSC Mains exam date, including DAF details and when the admit card will be issued? Interview Pattern UPSC IAS Preparation: How to prepare for IAS exam? Mains Exam & Interview Preparation Tips UPSC IAS Vacancy 2023: Check Category, Post Wise Vacancy Details, Know Maximum Vacancies for IAS & IPS la News