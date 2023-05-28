Niti Aayog Meeting: Today’s meeting of NITI Aayog, Chief Ministers of these states announced boycott

Niti Aayog Meeting: The NITI Aayog Governing Council has a meeting today i.e. on Saturday. The Chief Ministers of many states have announced boycott of the meeting to be chaired by PM Modi. Significantly, after boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament House, this is the second time when the CMs of many states are protesting against the government by not attending the meeting of NITI Aayog. Earlier, more than 19 political parties have announced boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

CMs of these states are not participating: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin and Telangana’s KCR announced boycott in NITI Aayog meeting. At the same time, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to PM Modi on Friday saying that he would not be able to attend the meeting.

Cooperative federalism has been made a joke-Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing his boycott of the NITI Aayog meeting on the Centre’s recent ordinance alleging that cooperative federalism in the country has been made a joke. Let us tell you, the BJP-led central government, through its recent ordinance, has withdrawn the Delhi government’s elected executive control over the bureaucracy, which was given by the Supreme Court through its judgment on 11 May.

The representative of West Bengal shall not attend: No representative of West Bengal will also attend the NITI Aayog meeting. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that the Center turned down the Trinamool Congress-led government’s request to send the state’s Finance Minister and Chief Secretary. In this episode, State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that we had requested the Center to allow me and the Chief Secretary to attend the meeting as Mamata Banerjee is busy with some other work. But the center did not approve it, so there will be no representative of West Bengal in the meeting.

