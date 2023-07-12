NITI Aayog member VK Paul said after meeting with CM Hemant Soren, aspirational block program will start

Ranchi: NITI Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul reached Ranchi. He held a meeting with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Wednesday. During this, discussed about the all-round development of the state. Member of NITI Aayog Mr. Paul while addressing the press expressed his gratitude towards the Jharkhand government. He said that the states will develop, only then the country will be able to develop. Taking forward the program of aspirational districts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered to start the program of aspirational blocks. Under this, 500 weakest blocks of the country will be developed.

NITI Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul said that the State Support Mission is being implemented. In this, the states have to set targets keeping in view the future, so that they can work together with NITI Aayog. All-round development of all states is the aim of NITI Aayog.

NITI Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered to start the aspirational block program while taking forward the program of aspirational districts. It has been launched on last 3 January. Under this, emphasis will be given on the development of 500 weakest blocks of the country. All-round development of all states is the aim of NITI Aayog.

