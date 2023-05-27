Nitin Gadkari said- Transport sector’s share in air pollution is 40%, Green Fuels need of the hour

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that 40 percent of the total air pollution in the country is due to the transport sector. To reduce this problem, he called upon the industry to develop green fuel alternatives. Addressing the Green Hydrogen Conference here, Gadkari said that 90 per cent of this contribution is from the road transport sector.

Citing the case of New Delhi, which is facing air pollution crisis, Gadkari said, “We (transport) are responsible for 40 per cent air pollution in the country.” As the Transport Minister, I am actually responsible for this. The Union Minister said, there is a need for alternative fuels in the transport sector. He said that the price of green hydrogen needs to be reduced from the current Rs 300 per kg to one dollar (Rs 83) per kg.

Will Hydrogen become an alternative to Petrol? Country’s first hydrogen car Toyota Mirai in discussion because of Nitin Gadkari

The minister said that the solution can also be found beyond the test route of the electrolyzer. He referred to the research of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, in which it has been successful in using biomass to make its price up to Rs 150 per kg.

Nitin Gadkari said, proven technology, economic viability, marketability of the finished product and import substitution are important strategies that we need to follow.

Emphasizing on the importance of bio-fuels, Gadkari said, we need to diversify into agriculture, where the focus is on the energy and power sectors. Gadkari said that 135 projects are going on in the country on alternative fuels.