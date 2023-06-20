Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi will meet Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin today, will invite opposition unity meeting

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit Tamil Nadu today on the invitation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will also go to Tamil Nadu with him. CM will inaugurate the ‘Kalaignar Kottam’ built in the memory of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in his native town Tiruvarur. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s visit to Tamil Nadu just before the meeting of opposition unity on June 23 is considered very important. It is believed that he will once again personally invite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin to attend the meeting.

The meeting of both CMs will be important

Just three days before the meeting of opposition unity, the meeting between the Chief Minister of Bihar and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is considered very important. However, information about when the meeting between the two will happen is yet to be found. But, it is believed that after meeting Stalin, Nitish Kumar will come to Patna tonight itself. It is worth mentioning that even before this, Nitish Kumar has traveled in South India for opposition unity. Blitz Stalin’s association is considered very important to strengthen opposition unity.

Bihar: New born child stolen in Bhagalpur’s Mayaganj Hospital, mother crying in bad condition, police investigating CCTV

There is talk of Stalin being angry with the Congress.

Such discussions are going on that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin is currently angry with the Congress. In such a situation, he can also think of distancing himself from the meeting of opposition unity. However, according to sources, Stalin’s arrival in Bihar is almost certain. The Grand Alliance leader is very excited about the meeting of opposition unity. Its preparation is going on in full swing. The meeting was earlier to be held at Patna Gyan Bhavan. However, the Chief Minister’s residence will be in the Nek Samvad Room located at One Anne Marg.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeeqelA9UI4)