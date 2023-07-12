Nitish Kumar asked Samrat Chaudhary the secret of tying Muretha, Bihar BJP President gave a shocking answer

Patna. After becoming the state president of Bihar BJP, Samrat Chowdhary always keeps his eyes closed. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s eye fell on his statue on Wednesday. In the midst of the proceedings of the House, the Chief Minister asked the leader of the opposition party in gestures that why have you started tying muretha (turban). Giving a brief answer to this question of the Chief Minister in the House, Samrat Chaudhary said that there is a resolution, it will be fulfilled if your blessings remain. Amidst the uproar in the House, this dialogue between the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition could not be heard clearly.

Our aim is to remove him from the post of Chief Minister.

After the adjournment of the proceedings of the House, when Samrat Chaudhary was asked by journalists in the Legislature Complex, he explained in detail that I told him that you have to remove him from the post of Chief Minister, this is his resolution. The day I remove you from the post of Chief Minister, this turban will be opened on the same day. Your blessings are also needed in this work. He said that the government of Bihar is doing the work of intimidating and threatening all the members of the opposition. this is very sad. There is no one to fear here. Till the time Nitish Babu does not remove you from the chair of the Chief Minister, the BJP is not going to be stable even for a day.

only scaring

On the allegation of not allowing the House to run, Samrat Chaudhary said that we are talking about public issues. Thousands of teachers were lathicharged on Tuesday, on which we said that you people are getting hooliganism done by the government. You are killing democracy. These people are only doing the work of intimidation. The aim of BJP is to liberate Bihar from Nitish Raj. When the NDA government was in power, there was no charge sheeted member minister, but after the formation of the government with RJD, there is a government of goons. The Deputy Chief Minister himself is chargesheeted. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not have the courage to speak on this. If he says anything, RJD people will remove him from the chair itself.