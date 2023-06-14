nitish kumar gave hints of lok sabha elections ahead of time said no one knows when will be elected asj | Nitish Kumar gave indications of early Lok Sabha elections, said

CM Nitish Kumar said that just remember, in 2007 he had started the Rural Works Department. Just now the Chief Secretary was saying. You remember the old things. After all, remember the reason behind the work that was done, why it was done. We were ministers in the Atal government. He did a great job. He started the construction of rural roads. At that time the central government used to give cent percent money. Now you know… Now those people don’t even take the name of Atal ji. Those who are ruling now, made it 60-40 in 2015. It will be called PM Gram Sadak Yojana and only 60 percent money will be given by the central government. Well it falls 50-50 percent. We will say that there is no need for them, we will get the work done.