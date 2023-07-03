Nitish Kumar had handed over the command to three ‘aces’, due to which the arrogance of the administration was seen in Bihar.

When Nitish Kumar took over the reins of the state in the month of November 2005, he handed over the responsibility to three big officers like three aces of cards. The first of these was Anjani Kumar Singh, the second was Afzal Amanullah and the third was Abhyanand. This thing has been discussed in a very interesting way in the book written by close friends of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In this book written by Udayakant, a friend of the Chief Minister, it was said that Nitish Kumar had understood from the gambler co-travellers of the train that in the game of three cards, three aces coming in hand is considered the biggest hand. These are called Three Aces in English. If someone has very good luck in the game of cards, only then he can see three aces together.

Nitish Kumar remained a Karmayogi. As soon as he came to Bihar as the Chief Minister, he selected three strong aces (Three Aces) to strengthen the foundation of his administration. These three aces were brought to the fore and handed over big responsibilities in a hurry. All these officers were not the most senior officers of their respective departments then, but their fame was only among the best officers. These three also never belied the faith of Nitish Kumar.

The names of all these started with the English letter A (Hindi letter A). It would be just a coincidence that he entrusted the work of handling the reins of the education department to a very capable and hardworking officer, Anjani Kumar Singh, who was already working in the Bihar government. The responsibility of the Home Department was handed over to Afzal Amanullah, a very intelligent and able officer whose name starts with the second A (A), after calling him back from Delhi’s deputation. He discovered the master stroke or the trump card in Abhayanand, a very promising police officer. He too was out somewhere on deputation. These three officers were never among the people to tolerate any interference in their respective fields.

Nitish Kumar gave full protection to their autonomy. Then the pair of Abhayanand and Amanullah created such a ruckus in the world of criminals that within a month all the vicious miscreants either appeared behind the bars or crossed the tree and disappeared into the air. It seemed as if with the power of some magic, this team of youths of Nitish Kumar played the bugle of ‘Mangal Raj’ overnight.