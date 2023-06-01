nitish kumar opposition unity meeting preparations started now sanjay raut statement about thackeray and pawar mdn

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Nitish KumarFor the last nine months, he is engaged in the campaign to unite all the opposition parties of the country. During this, he has met many leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamta Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar. Now the CM has called a meeting on June 12 in Patna regarding opposition unity. The preparations for this meeting have been started with full force by the Grand Alliance. Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut has given a very positive statement regarding the meeting. He said that on June 12, Nitish Kumar has invited all the big leaders who are not with BJP and want change in 2024, to all those patriotic parties. Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar Saheb are also in it. I think we are thinking of going to Patna.