Nitish Kumar reached Delhi from Karnataka, will meet leaders tomorrow, will be announced regarding the meeting of opposition parties?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Delhi on Saturday evening after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka’s new Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Where he may have a possible meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday. The Chief Minister is likely to meet some more opposition leaders during his stay in Delhi for two days. It is believed that in this meeting, there can be talk about fixing the date for the meeting regarding opposition unity in Bihar.

Will there be an announcement regarding the meeting of opposition parties?

Along with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and JDU National President Lalan Singh also reached Delhi. Nitish discussed with JDU leaders after reaching his residence directly from the airport. The CM had said after a program in Patna that after the formation of the new government in Karnataka, there could be a meeting of the leaders of the opposition parties. Prior to this, Chief Ministers of several states including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were present at the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah took oath as Chief Minister

Let us tell you that a week after the grand victory of the Congress in the Karnataka assembly elections, a new government was formed under the leadership of Siddaramaiah on Saturday. When Siddaramaiah took oath as Chief Minister, State Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar also took oath along with him, who has become Deputy Chief Minister. At the same time, senior party leaders G Parameshwara, MB Patil, Priyank Kharge, senior leaders KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan took oath as ministers. Priyanka is the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

were involved in the swearing-in

Apart from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin, Mehbooba Mufti, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Haasan and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also took oath of Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. Seen present in the eclipse ceremony.

