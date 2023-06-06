nitish kumar said some people trying to change history and freedom of country axes | CM Nitish Kumar attacked the center, said

The Chief Minister said that we have been working for the upliftment of all society and all religions. The people of the Muslim community are also from here, they have not come from outside, our father had told this in our childhood. We do not believe in difference between Hindu and Muslim. Everyone should remain united and respect their respective religions, this is what we want. The Chief Minister said that after the implementation of complete prohibition in Bihar, when all of you go out now, how much people praise you. I wish that you all keep inspiring people towards good work. This time 5,638 people are going on Haj pilgrimage. Of these, 2,399 are women. Never before had we seen such a large number of Haj pilgrims.