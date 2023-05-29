Nitish Kumar, who has visited half a dozen states, will become the pivot of the opposition, leaders of 18 parties will gather in Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will become the pivot of non-BJP parties in the big meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 12. His campaign to unite most of the opposition parties against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has started bearing fruit. A marathon meeting of opposition parties will be held at Gyan Bhavan in Patna on Monday, June 12. Leaders of 18 parties across the country will participate in this. According to the sources, official confirmation has been given by the Congress to come to this meeting. It is believed that National President Mallikarjun Kharge will come to Patna to attend the meeting of opposition parties. The process of sending invitations to all opposition parties has started. JDU is playing a main role in this. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself has gone to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow and called upon the opposition leaders to come on one platform.

It is believed that in the meeting, there will be a discussion on fielding one to one direct candidate against the BJP in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections and what should be the common agenda if the government changes. Apart from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD President Lalu Prasad can also attend the meeting. About 18 parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, NCP, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, CPI-ML, CPI, CPM will participate in this meeting.

CM has visited half a dozen states

For the mobilization of opposition parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has so far visited more than six states and met a dozen leaders. The Chief Minister has requested them to unite against the BJP. In this episode, he went to Kolkata on April 24 and met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and requested her to join the opposition parties. After this he went to Lucknow and met former CM Akhilesh Yadav. He asked the Samajwadi Party to come together in this campaign.

On May 9, the Chief Minister went to Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha and met the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik there. However, both the leaders termed the visit to Bhubaneswar as non-political. After this, Nitish Kumar went to Ranchi on May 10 and met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. On May 11, the chief minister reached Mumbai, where he met NCP president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray. Both the leaders announced their full support to this campaign of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. After this, he went to Delhi and met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party President and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and talked about opposition unity. Earlier, after separating from the BJP in 2022, the Chief Minister started an initiative to unite the opposition parties by going to Delhi and meeting the leaders of the Congress, CPI, CPM, CPI-ML and Aam Aadi Party.

When did the chief minister go

Kolkata and Lucknow – 24 April

Bhubaneswar – May 9

Ranchi-10 May

Mumbai – 11 May

Meeting with Delhi CM Kejriwal – May 21

Meeting with Congress President Kharge and Rahul Gandhi – May 22

