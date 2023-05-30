Nitish Kumar will lay the foundation stone of the state’s first river front to be built at a cost of 115 crores today, know what will be special

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Nitish KumarWill reach Simaria Dham today. The main center of faith of the people of the entire state including Mithilanchal is Simariya Dham (Simaria Dham) will lay the foundation stone for development and beautification. He will lay the foundation stone of other schemes including the permanent stair ghat and river front to be built at a cost of Rs 115 crore. It may be noted that the Water Resources Department, between the Rajendra Bridge and the six-lane bridge under construction in Simaria, on the left bank of the river Ganga, has been required to upgrade, strengthen and sheet piling the ghat, along with the construction of a ladder ghat in length of about 550 meters, as well as the entire Kalpavas. Various facilities will be constructed for the devotees in the area.

Work will be completed in 18 months

Development of river front in the scheme, construction of changing room near bathing ghat, security arrangement parallel to bathing ghat, construction of specific site for Ganga Aarti, construction of mandap for religious rituals, seating arrangement and landscaping for devotees, toilet complex Construction of Dharamshala complex, shaded canopy, watch tower, path-way and lighting system etc. are included. Apart from this, the Muktidham located to the south of the six lane bridge under construction has to be improved. After the foundation stone, the target is to complete all the construction works in 18 months.

Huge reserves of gold in Bihar’s Banka! Excavation done up to 320 feet, 30 box stones sent to lab, know what is the truth

In the year 2022, during the Kalpavas fair, the Chief Minister had taken feedback

In the year 2022, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached during the Kalpvas fair held at Simaria Gham in the year 2022 and took feedback from the devotees and sages and reviewed the concept plan prepared by the Water Resources Department for the development and beautification of the entire Kalpvas fair area. Was instructed to prepare a detailed plan. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is reaching Simaria today to lay the foundation stone of the scheme worth Rs 115 crore after the approval of the state cabinet on March 22, 2023 and completion of its tender process. Overall, this scheme will definitely prove to be a great gift for the people of entire Bihar including Mithila.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMAUtBvHNVw)