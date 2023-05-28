nitish kumar will lead foundation stone of simariya ghat renovation work sanjay jha said mdn | Bihar: Minister Sanjay Jha made a big announcement regarding Simaria Ghat, told

Sanjay Jha said that the Water Resources Department, along with the construction of a ladder ghat of about 550 meters in length, has been done on the left bank of the Ganga river between the Rajendra Setu and the under-construction six-lane bridge in Simaria by raising, strengthening and sheet piling as required. In the entire Kalpavas area, various facilities will be constructed for the devotees. Development of river front in the scheme, construction of changing room near bathing ghat, security arrangement parallel to bathing ghat, construction of specific site for Ganga Aarti, construction of mandap for religious rituals, seating arrangement and landscaping for devotees, toilet complex Construction of Dharamshala complex, shaded canopy, watch tower, path-way and lighting system etc. is included. A target has been set to complete all these works in 18 months after the foundation stone.