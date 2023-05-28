-Advertisement-
International

nitish kumar will lead foundation stone of simariya ghat renovation work sanjay jha said mdn | Bihar: Minister Sanjay Jha made a big announcement regarding Simaria Ghat, told

By Blitz India Media Desk
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

Sanjay Jha said that the Water Resources Department, along with the construction of a ladder ghat of about 550 meters in length, has been done on the left bank of the Ganga river between the Rajendra Setu and the under-construction six-lane bridge in Simaria by raising, strengthening and sheet piling as required. In the entire Kalpavas area, various facilities will be constructed for the devotees. Development of river front in the scheme, construction of changing room near bathing ghat, security arrangement parallel to bathing ghat, construction of specific site for Ganga Aarti, construction of mandap for religious rituals, seating arrangement and landscaping for devotees, toilet complex Construction of Dharamshala complex, shaded canopy, watch tower, path-way and lighting system etc. is included. A target has been set to complete all these works in 18 months after the foundation stone.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved