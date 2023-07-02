nitish kumar will meet party mp as loksabha election preparations in jdu starts mdn

Sources say that many MPs had expressed their desire to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. That’s why the Chief Minister has made a plan to meet everyone one by one. This meeting will be held at Chief Minister’s residence located at 1, Anne Marg. For this, an invitation is being sent to all the MPs to meet. Although many political leaders call it a normal phenomenon. On the Chief Minister’s meeting with MLAs and MLCs, Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary told reporters in a conversation with reporters that it is a normal incident. He has said that the Chief Minister meets everyone and inquires about their well-being, the status of development work in the area and other information. At the same time, Rajya Sabha member Bashistha Narayan Singh has praised this initiative of the Chief Minister. He has said that after meeting the MLAs and MLCs, the Chief Minister inquired about the development plans in his area. The Chief Minister should keep doing this in future as well.