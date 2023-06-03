Nitish Kumar’s decree, DM will now deal with flood and drought in Bihar, instructions given to prepare action plan

To deal with possible floods and drought in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed all the District Magistrates to prepare an action plan after talking to the people in their respective areas. He has asked the District Magistrates to assess the situation in their respective districts, keep all kinds of preparations, hold meetings with the people at the block level and alert them. The Chief Minister said these things in the review meeting of preparations before possible flood and drought at ‘Lok Samvad’ located at 1 Anne Marg on Saturday. During this, the District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police and Superintendents of Police of all the districts were also connected through video conferencing. In the meeting, the Chief Minister released the booklet ‘Human Operation Process for Flood Disaster Management-2023’ published by the Disaster Management Department.

Plans should be made to connect small rivers

During the review, the Chief Minister asked the officials to make an action plan to connect small rivers. Instructed to work fast regarding the removal of silt and silt from the rivers, to monitor the ground water level and to make arrangements for drinking water. He said that pure drinking water is being made available to the people through the Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal Yojana, keep it fully maintained. The Chief Minister asked to do water conservation works in a better way under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan, to motivate people for rooftop rainwater harvesting even in private houses.

Instructions for special preparation for summer

The Chief Minister told the officials that this year the heat is more than in the previous years. Keeping this in mind, keep all kinds of preparations and alert people. Incidents of fire are also coming to the fore, instructions were given to take immediate action to prevent it, to keep all arrangements for protection from heat stroke and to alert the people. He said that all the concerned departments should hold a meeting with the District Magistrates to get information about the actual situation and work on the basis of it.

District Magistrates gave information about preparations

In the meeting, through video conferencing, the District Magistrates of all the districts informed the Chief Minister regarding the pre-preparations for possible flood and drought in their respective districts. Also assured that he would go to his respective areas and meet people, assess the ground situation and solve the problems accordingly. In the meeting, the top officials of all the departments gave detailed information regarding the preparations made by their respective departments to deal with the possible flood and drought.

35 to 55% chance of rainfall in June

The director of the Indian Meteorological Department said that the country is expected to receive 96% of the average rainfall below normal during the monsoon. An average rainfall of 952 mm is forecast in Bihar. This is slightly less than normal. In the month of June, Bihar is likely to receive only 35 to 55% rainfall this time in proportion to its earlier rainfall. Monsoon is likely to enter Bihar in the third week of June.

