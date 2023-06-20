Nitish Kumar’s Tamil Nadu tour cancelled, Tejashwi Yadav and Sanjay Jha leave for Chennai

Before the meeting of opposition unity, the Tamil Nadu meeting of CM Nitish Kumar has been cancelled. It is being told that his program got canceled at the last moment. However, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Minister Sanjay Jha have left for Chennai. The CM was about to inaugurate the ‘Kalaignar Kottam’ built in the memory of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in his native town Tiruvarur. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s visit to Tamil Nadu just before the meeting of opposition unity on June 23 was considered very important. However, the reason for which Rauda was canceled is not yet known.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s visit to Chennai in Tamil Nadu cancelled, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to continue with the visit. (File photos) pic.twitter.com/Ty6LJpIHJA

— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

