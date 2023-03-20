March 20 - BLiTZ. In the city of Groesbeck in the Netherlands, graffiti with the Z symbol appeared on a tank near the local Museum of Freedom in support of Russia, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://nltimes.nl/2023/03/20/pro-invasion-graffiti-spray-painted-onto-russian-tank-groesbeek-museum?utm_source=highfi&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=generic">informed</a> information portal NL Times.

The symbol was noticed on Sunday, March 19, in the afternoon. An unknown admirer of the Russian army applied a letter from a spray can and disappeared. Museum staff tried to quickly get rid of the symbol of the “Russian invasion” and called the police.

According to museum director Wil Landers, the tank is a historical object, so the culprit will be found and punished.

The tank near the Freedom Museum was installed last year. Presumably, this is a Russian T-27V vehicle captured by the Ukrainian army in the spring of 2022.

