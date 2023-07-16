NLJD will be installed in 31 jails of Jharkhand, prisoners will not be able to use mobile

Ranchi, Pranav : The miscreants lodged in the jails of Jharkhand will not be able to use mobile after three months. Mobile tracking device Non-Linear Junction Detector (NLJD) will be installed in all 31 districts of the state. This work will be completed in the next three months. For this, the Home Department has allocated funds to the jail headquarters. At the same time, a work order has been given to the company that will install NLJD at the jail headquarters. This device will detect the mobile in any mode whether it is on or off. It is also used to detect various types of covert listening devices, electronic devices and transmitters containing semiconductors. In lieu of purchase of one NLJD and its one year guarantee and two years maintenance, the department will give Rs 23 lakh 56 thousand 460 to the concerned agency.

How will NLJD work?

The principle of operation of NLJD equipment is based on the emission of high radio frequency energy into an area. Like if a mobile is hidden between walls, inside the ground or on the roof or hidden inside the furniture, then this device detects the radio microphone, microphone amplifier and dictophone attached to the mobile. Radio microphone is a device used in mobile. Through this we hear and narrate the sound. At the same time, the microphone amplifier works to increase the signal of the mobile to a higher line level. Whereas Dictophone records the conversation in the mobile.

Allocation sought for jammer

Jail headquarters asked for allocation for installation of high quality jammers in jails High quality jammers will be installed in jails of Jharkhand to stop mobile activity completely. This jammer will be able to stop the activities of mobiles with Four-G, Five-G network. The Jail Headquarters has sought allocation from the concerned department by sending a proposal regarding the installation of jammers. After getting the allotment, the department will issue a tender and work order for installation of jammers.

