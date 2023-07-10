No action against engineers who built substandard bridge on Kanchi river, bad material used in construction

Even now no action is being taken against the engineers and contractors who built the shoddy bridge over the Kanchi river in Sonahatu. It has been confirmed in the investigation that the Hardih-Buhadih bridge was constructed with substandard material. Less material used than estimated. Even its monitoring was not done by the engineers. The result of this was that on May 27, 2021, due to the strong flow of water, the bridge built at a cost of 13 crores collapsed on May 27, 2021.

It was investigated by a high level committee. Under the leadership of Engineer Chief Murari Bhagat, two chief engineers were also included in the investigation team. They have given a clear report that the bridge has collapsed due to poor quality. In order to take action against the engineers and contractors in this matter, the Rural Works Department had asked the Chief Engineer of the Special Division to fix charges and send a recommendation.

For a long time the then Chief Engineer Virendra Ram kept this matter under wraps. After his removal, Surendra Prasad became the Chief Engineer. The department also asked him to fix charges and send recommendations for action, but he hasn’t sent them yet. Due to this the accused engineer-contractors are left. The department is not even able to take action on them.