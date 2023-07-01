‘No bridge on the river, no vote’, villagers of this panchayat of Simdega gave slogan, read report

Simdega, Ravikant Sahu. About 300 people belonging to 46 families of Bartoli of Barsloya Panchayat raised the slogan of no vote, no bridge on the Dholbir river. About 300 families living in Bartoli of Barsloya Panchayat become hostage for about 3 months during the rainy season. This story of Bartoli is very old. About 300 people of the group have taken ration for about 1 month and kept it in their homes. The children of Bartoli village cannot go to school during the rainy season. There is no road till the village. The only way people can reach the paved road is by crossing the Dholbir river. Bartoli is located at a distance of about 1 kilometer from the paved road. There is Dholbir river in the middle.

People remain hostage in their own group

After the Dholbir river gets filled with water during the rainy days, 300 people of Bartoli remain completely hostage in their own group. If someone falls ill during the rainy season, then God is the master. Today, the people of the group staged a strong protest by getting into the Dholbir river. After getting into the river, the people of the village waded in waist-deep water and raised the slogan, No bridge in the Dholbir river, no vote. The people of the group said that if the bridge is not built on the river before the 2024 elections, they will completely boycott the vote. If someone falls ill in the village during the rainy season, then God is his master. Somehow the sick person is put on a cot and the water of the river is waited to subside.

Painful death two days before drowning in fast flowing river

In this sequence many people have attained heaven before this. 2 days ago, Suko Soreng, a resident of Bartoli had gone to bring medicine for her husband. But while returning, he died a painful death by drowning in the fast flowing river. After this incident, the villagers became very angry. Villagers demanded a bridge by wading in waist-deep water in the rural Dholbeen river. Not only this, the villagers also threatened to do water satyagraha. Villagers say that last days Union Minister Arjun Munda’s convoy was stopped in the middle of the road demanding a bridge across the river.

No one is listening to the plea!

Arjun Munda talked to the villagers and immediately directed the officials of the concerned department to make an estimate for the construction of a bridge on the Dholbir river at a rapid pace, but that order proved to be blank. No initiative to build a bridge over the river was started by the government. The villagers said that apart from Union Minister Arjun Munda, the MLA of the area, Naman Viksal, has also appealed to the district administration to build a bridge over the river. But no one has time to look at their problems. Coming to the problem, the people of the group said that if the bridge is not built in the river, then they will boycott the vote in 2024.

Here, when the water is less during the rainy days, the villagers of the village cross the river by supporting each other. But when the water is in spate, then they sit on the banks of the river and wait for the water to recede. In such a situation, the education of the children of the group also gets completely affected in the rain. When the water in the river decreases, the parents leave after crossing the river. After this, at the time of school leave again, their parents support each other and take their child across the river to their home. Due to excessive water, children are not able to go to school.

Servant Premshila Soreng said that Suko Soreng is not the first woman to have died after being swept away in this river. Even before this, three-four people have lost their lives. Have demanded the bridge many times from the government. Tired of giving applications. We are not being heard.