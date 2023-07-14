No good for the enemies! Proposals to buy 26 Rafale fighter aircraft from France approved, know its specialty

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has left for his France tour. Meanwhile, the statement of the defense officer has come to the fore. He has said that the Defense Acquisition Council has approved proposals for procuring 26 Rafale fighter aircraft, including 22 Rafale MS and 4 twin-seater trainer versions, along with three additional Skopin-class submarines for the Indian Navy. Let us tell you that PM Modi has been invited as the chief guest at the ‘Bastille Day’ parade ceremony on July 14, the national day of France, in which he has left to attend. Let us tell you the special things of Rafael MS…

Rafale is MS, what to know here

According to media reports, Rafale is the naval version of the MS Rafale fighter aircraft. Its full name is Rafael Maritime. It is noteworthy that there are three major versions of the fighter aircraft – Rafale C single-seat which is used from the ground. Coming to the Rafale, it is the two-seater ground-use version while the Rafale MS is the single-seat carrier-based version. Rafale MS has been manufactured by the French company Dassault Aviation.

Know the technical features of Rafale MS

The length of Rafale MS is 15.27 meters, height is 5.34 meters.

The weight of Rafale MS is 10600 kg.

The fuel capacity of Rafale MS is 4700 kg.

The Defense Acquisition Council has approved proposals for procuring 26 Rafale fighter jets, including 22 Rafale MS and 4 twin-seater trainer versions, along with three additional Skopin-class submarines for the Indian Navy: Defense Officials pic.twitter.com/x6ZQipFztK

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 13, 2023



The maximum speed of Rafale MS at high altitude is 1912 km/h, while at low altitude its speed is 1390 km/h.

Rafale MS has a range of 3700 km with three drop tanks.

Rafale M can take off and land on a carrier.

It is being told that the Rafale-MS is much better than the current MiG-29K deployed on the aircraft carrier. Just a week before the Prime Minister’s visit to France, the Defense Acquisition Board of the Ministry of Defense was considering the deal to buy Rafale-M jets. The Indian Air Force already has 36 Rafales which can be deployed at air bases on the ground.

From Russia, Rajnath targeted China and Pakistan, said- If you want peace, you have to give up aggression

Congress again raised the issue of Rafale

Meanwhile, the Congress on Wednesday again raised the issue of the Rafale deal, claiming that French authorities had sought information from the Indian government on alleged corruption in the sale of fighter jets in 2016, and said it had come forward with “full disclosure”. Must come. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government “can no longer remain silent” on the issue.

What did PM Modi say on China’s ‘aggression’

On the other hand, in an interview given to the French newspaper ‘Les Echos’ on a question asked about China’s ‘aggression’, PM Modi said that India always supports peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy and respect for the sovereignty of all countries. has been in favor of. Asked about China whether its huge investment in defense capabilities is a threat to the security of the region, Modi said peace is necessary for the future India wants to build.

PM Modi said that our interests in the Indo-Pacific region are broad and our relations are deep. I have described our vision for the region in one word – Sagar, which is about security and development for all in the region. Peace is necessary for the future we want to build, but it is not assured. He said that India supports relevant international laws and rules-based international order.

What did PM Modi say on Russia-Ukraine conflict

PM Modi said that it is more important than ever to maintain mutual trust and confidence. We believe that only through this can positive contribution be made towards sustainable regional and global peace and stability. On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Prime Minister said he has spoken several times to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and underlined India’s willingness to support all genuine efforts that help end the conflict Is. He said India’s stand has been clear, transparent and consistent. I have said that this is not the era of war. We have urged both the sides to resolve the issues through dialogue and diplomacy.