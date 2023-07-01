‘No middlemen, now money comes directly into accounts’, PM Modi said at the Indian Cooperative General Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Center (IECC) in Delhi. While addressing the conference, he said, today our country is working on the goal of a developed and self-reliant India and I have told from the Red Fort that everyone’s efforts are necessary to achieve our every goal. Today, if we are the largest producer of milk in the world, the credit can be given to dairy cooperatives. If India is one of the largest producers of sugar, the credit can also be given to cooperatives

PM Modi said, to increase the strength of cooperative societies, tax rates have also been reduced for them. The issues related to cooperative sector which were pending for years are being resolved at a fast pace. Our government has also strengthened the cooperative bank. Rules have been simplified for cooperative banks.

The Prime Minister said, when it came to bigger goals for a developed India, we decided to give a bigger force to cooperatives. For the first time, we created a separate ministry for cooperatives, provision of a separate budget. Today, co-operatives are being provided with the same facilities and platforms as are available to the corporate sector. To increase the strength of cooperatives, tax rates have also been reduced for them. The issues related to cooperative sector which were pending for years are being resolved at a fast pace. Our government has also strengthened cooperative banks.

The PM said that this situation has completely changed in 9 years. Today crores of small farmers are getting PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. No middlemen, no bogus beneficiaries. Before 2014, farmers often used to say that they get very little help from the government and whatever little was received went into the accounts of middlemen. The small and medium farmers of the country remained deprived of the benefits of government schemes.

Regarding MSP, PM Modi said, our government has been very serious about getting the farmers a fair price for their crops. In the last 9 years, by increasing the MSP, more than 15 lakh crore rupees have been given to farmers by purchasing on MSP. After all, what is the guarantee, how much great Bhagirath effort is necessary to change the life of the farmer.

The PM said, in the last 9 years, more than 15 lakh crore rupees have been given to farmers by purchasing their produce on MSP. In other words, the government is spending about Rs 6.5 lakh crore per year on agriculture and farmers. Today the farmer has to pay about Rs 270 for a urea bag. The cost of a single bag is Rs 720 in Bangladesh, Rs 800 in Pakistan and Rs 2100 in China… In the last 9 years, more than Rs 10 lakh crore has been spent on fertilizer subsidy by the BJP government. This is the biggest guarantee.

