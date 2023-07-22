No Muharram procession will take place without license in Patna, strict action will be taken against those spreading rumors

Maintaining law and order on the occasion of Muharram in Patna is the topmost priority of the administration. Regional officers should keep the intelligence system strong and active and take special vigilance-oriented action at sensitive places. Patna’s DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Rajeev Mishra said these things while addressing the office bearers in the meeting held at the Collectorate on Saturday. He instructed the officers to keep a strict vigil on anti-social elements. Keep the social media monitoring cell active and quickly refute the rumours. Be alert and mobile. This year the festival of Muharram is likely to be celebrated on 29th July.

No procession will take place without license

District Magistrate Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has instructed all regional officers including Sub-Divisional Officers and Sub-Divisional Police Officers to maintain meaningful dialogue with all stake holders and organize peace committee meeting on time. All the officers will take special precaution at sensitive and very sensitive places and will take preventive and punitive action against anti-social elements. All police station heads have also been instructed to keep in constant touch with the Muharram committee. Along with verifying the route of the procession in their area, they have also been asked to ensure that no procession takes place in the city without a license.

Quick and strict action against rumor mongers

DM and SSP Rajeev Mishra said that quick and strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours. Special care will be taken on the exchange of suspicious information through social media and WhatsApp. From the point of view of law and order maintenance and crowd management, the officers should re-appoint magistrates and police officers according to the standards. Festival – Ensure continuous videography of the procession during the festival. Ensure uninterrupted coverage from CCTV. There should be continuous power supply for this. Also keep an alternative arrangement.

Instructions to form Quick Response Team

DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP instructed to constitute Quick Response Team (QRT). Keep adequate number of striking force arrangements in the control room so that meaningful action can be taken immediately on receiving any kind of information. On playing the sound box-amplifier with a higher intensity than the standard, will take necessary action after checking it with the sound meter app. SDO and SDPO will ensure 24-hour patrolling in their respective police station area during the festival. To stop the illegal supply of liquor, we will ensure continuous raids with the Assistant Excise Commissioner.

maintain proper hygiene

On behalf of the DM and SP, the executive officers of the municipal bodies have been instructed to keep proper arrangements for cleanliness on the occasion of Muharram. Adequate number of personnel should be appointed per. Along with this, uninterrupted power supply will be ensured on the occasion of Muharram. General Manager, PESU will ensure uninterrupted power supply in urban areas and Superintending Engineer, Power Supply, Rural Areas in rural areas. Superintendent of Police, Traffic will ensure excellent traffic management.

Civil surgeon will depute doctor and para medical staff

On the occasion of Muharram, civil surgeon doctor, para medical staff and ambulance copy with necessary life saving medicines will be appointed to deal with the emergency situation. Roster wise duty of doctors will be imposed. The District Magistrate said that except in special circumstances, leave will not be granted to the doctors till the festival. All primary health centers, subdivision hospitals and sadar hospitals will be on alert.

District fire officer will depute the fire squad

Along with this, the DM and SP directed the fire officer of Patna district to ensure the appointment of a fire squad copy to deal with the emergency situation on the occasion of Muharram. So that immediate action can be taken on receipt of any kind of information.

were present in the meeting

Many officials including Deputy Development Commissioner, All City Superintendents of Police, Superintendent of Police Rural and Sub-Divisional Officer Patna Sadar, Additional Collector Disaster Management, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Patna Municipal Corporation, Electrical Executive Engineer, Executive Engineer, PHED were present in the meeting. Along with this, all the regional officers were connected through video conferencing.