No one can tamper with India’s border and army: Amit Shah

Patan / Ahmedabad, 10 June (Hindustan). Union Home Minister Amit Shah enumerated the achievements of the government in the field of development works at a public meeting organized in Patan on Saturday to mark the completion of 9 years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Shah said that the last 10 years were of development and Digital India. A lot has changed in the country during 9 years. No one can tamper with India’s border and army. The country’s border has been secured. Despite this, Congress does not learn anything. Attacking Rahul, Shah said that Rahul Baba has gone on foreign vacations and condemns India by going abroad. It does not suit any leader to go abroad and criticize the politics of the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a meeting held at Siddhapur in Patan district that no one believed that Article 370 could be removed from Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Baba used to say that rivers of blood will flow in Kashmir. Rahul Baba used to say that the temple will be built there, will not tell the date, but now the date has come. If you have faith in Rahul Baba, keep your tickets ready.

Amit Shah said that for the first time in the country a tribal woman has been made the President. The new building of the Parliament was opposed. Sengol was also opposed. Nehru had to establish Sengol. This was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition has politics of protest, Modi has politics of development. Referring to the 10 years of the previous UPA government, Shah said that they did corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore in 10 years.

Referring to Gujarat, Shah said that the people of Gujarat love the BJP. The Gujarat government has worried about your health. Earlier people used to talk about the Gujarat model, now the whole world is talking about the India model. The people of Gujarat have given 26 out of 26 seats twice, this time there will be a hat-trick.