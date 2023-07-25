No one gets their hair cut on their birthday in this neighboring country of India, know the famous tourist spots here

Interesting Facts About Myanmar in Hindi: Myanmar, officially known as The Republic of the Union of Myanmar, is located in East Asia. India’s neighbor Myanmar shares its border with Indian states like Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Myanmar has an area of ​​6,76,578 km² and is the largest of the mainland Southeast Asian states. Naypyidaw is the capital of Myanmar. The country is governed by a presidential republic with a bicameral legislature. The head of the state is the President of the country.

Myanmar, also known as Burma, is a part of South East Asia. In 1989 its official name was changed from the Union of Burma to the Union of Myanmar. Myanmar is a large country with a comparatively small population. There are many amazing facts about Myanmar that make this country unique. The main religion of 90% of the total population in Myanmar is Theravada Buddhism. The main religions of this country are Buddhism, Hinduism, Taoism, Islam and Christianity.

Myanmar (Burma) is a country which is also really known for its unique, healthy and aromatic salads. Myanmar is one of the few countries where tea is consumed as a beverage and as a food dish, in the form of pickled or fermented tea, which is unique to the region.

A wide range of fish and mammals are found in Myanmar, but it is probably best known for elephants, sea cows, bison, tigers and leopards. More than 800 species of birds found here make it an ornithologist’s paradise. The British had addressed ‘Myanmar’ as ‘Burma’ during their rule from 1824 to 1948. The name Burma is derived from the dominant ‘Bamar’ ethnic group, which accounts for 70% of Myanmar’s population.

In Myanmar, You Can Eat Tea

Sounds a bit weird doesn’t it? But in Myanmar, you can eat tea not as a drink but also as a salad. In Myanmar, the country’s most popular and well-known dish is ‘Lahpet Thoke’ salad, which is made from ‘Lahpet’, which means pickled or fermented tea leaves.

The ‘Shwedagon Pagoda’ is decorated with diamonds

This shimmering golden stupa is not only completely covered with hundreds of layers of gold, but its spire is also decorated with more than 4,500 diamonds. The largest diamond adorning the spire is 72 carats. Yangon’s ‘Shwedagon Pagoda’ is clearly one of the wonders of the religious world and one of the best treasures of architecture, statues and sculptural art.

The finest rubies in the world are found in Myanmar

Untreated rubies from Mogok in the Mandalay region and Mong Soo in Shan State are high in chromium and low in iron, giving them a high fluorescence and the iconic color of pigeon’s blood. The most famous of all those gems is a ring called the ‘Graff Ruby’ which fetched $8.6 million at a Sotheby’s auction in 2015, a new world record.

superstition also prevails

No one cuts their hair in Myanmar on Mondays, Fridays and on their birthdays. There is a lot of superstition about hair cutting in the whole country. New Year is celebrated in Myanmar in April. Thingyan, a very popular “water-throwing festival” is celebrated on New Year’s Eve in April. It is believed that by throwing water all your bad luck of the previous year goes away.

In Myanmar, many people apply a paste of yellow powder on their face called thanaka. It is a face cosmetic paste made by grinding the bark of a special tree with water from central Myanmar. The women of Myanmar have been using a paste made from tree bark for the past 2,000 years to enhance their skin.

Which are the most famous places to visit in Myanmar?

Sule Pagoda- The Sule Pagoda in Yangon houses a relic of the Buddha’s hair and is an ideal place for peace and meditation in the middle of the busy city.

Mount Popa- If you like to travel on foot then you must visit here. The extinct volcano in Mandalay will take you to the top and reward you with panoramic views of the plains.

Shwedagon Pagoda- One of the holiest pagodas in Myanmar, carved out of golden rock, its architecture will take your breath away.

Kalav- This place is known for its wonderful trekking trails and beautiful picturesque places. If you want to satiate the adventurer in you, then this is the right place.

McLeod Island If you wish to have amazing views all around and explore the rich variety of flora and fauna then this is an ideal option for you.

Mandalay Palace- You must visit this place to enjoy the beautiful views of the city.

Maha Bandula Garden- A garden in Yangon, it is a perfect place to relax with your friends and family after a day of sightseeing.

Yu Bein Bridge- Walk the bridge at sunset and admire the stunning views of the surrounding Taungthaman Lake.

Mergui Archipelago Dive into the calm waters to see some unique live fish and explore the underwater marine life.