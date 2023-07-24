No one wants to marry his daughter in this village of freedom fighters of Jharkhand, know the reason

Barkagaon (Hazaribagh), Sanjay Sagar: Simra Zara is a village in Ango Panchayat under Hazaribagh district. Even today there are many young bachelors in this village. The reason is that no one wants to marry his daughter in this village. It is said that there is a severe lack of basic facilities in this village. Many freedom fighters like Badku Manjhi, Chaita Manjhi and Khaira Manjhi from this village contributed significantly to the freedom struggle. Despite this, this village is still neglected with basic facilities. The villagers here are demanding to provide facilities even today.

Simra Jara village, situated at a distance of 55 kilometers from Hazaribagh district, is situated on a 200 meter high mountain. MLAs, MPs or officials do not want to go to this village due to lack of roads. The villagers say that the leaders of different parties come to ask for votes, but after the vote they forget to come to Simra Zara village. There is lack of basic facilities like road, electricity, water, health, employment, Anganwadi center, public distribution system shop etc.

Relationship does not come in this village due to lack of road

Birsa Manjhi of Simra Jara village told that guests had come for my marriage. There was also a cheka for marriage, but the relationship broke down due to unavailability of road. Said that such a situation has happened not only with me, but also with many other youths.

Students have to travel 21 kms to get higher education

There is no road leading to Simra Zara village. People go to market, district headquarters, block headquarters, panchayat and school-college with the help of footpaths. People have been living in Simra Jara of hilly area since 1920. There are 30 houses in this village. All are of Manjhi caste. Matric pass is 20, Inter pass is 16. Four students are studying in graduation semester third. An upgraded primary school building was built here in 2007 in the name of government facility. There are two para teachers while there are 17 children. After studying up to class five here, children pass through hilly areas and walk eight kilometers to go to Baratua school. While children have to come to Barkagaon, 21 km away, to study in high school and college.

Many people have died due to lack of treatment

There is no health facility in Simra Jara village. People here have to travel eight kilometers to go to the sub-health center. Ango’s sub-health center also runs with the help of a nurse. No doctors sit here. In such a situation, one has to come to Barkagaon Hospital, 21 kilometers away. Due to unavailability of road, sick people have to be taken to the hospital by hanging them on cots, but many people die on the way.

Dozens died on the way

The owners of the village, Sahib, Ram Manjhi and Jeetan Manjhi told that till now dozens of villagers have died on the way to the hospital. In this, Birsa Manjhi’s wife Sadhani Devi died in July 2018, Dashmi Devi (28 years) on November 17, 2022, Kapoor Kumar (seven years) in 2016 and Raju Hembram (three years) have died. Apart from this, five years ago Beni Ram Manjhi, Munshi Manjhi, seven years ago Gulli Devi and Sanjhali Devi, six years ago Bodha Ram Manjhi, Late Manjhi, Biga Rama Manjhi, Sharma Mansi’s wife Asha Hembram died.

cry for water

There is always an outcry for water in Simra Jara village. There is not a single handgun here. There are two government wells here. If one well dries up completely, then there is less water in the other well during summer. The water that remains also remains dirty. There is not a single pond here.

One has to travel eight kilometers for ration shop and Anganwadi

There is no Anganwadi center for children’s education in Simra Zara, nor is there a shop of the public distribution system. Red card holders have to go eight kilometers to get ration. The villagers told that two kg of rice is cut by the dealer. Whereas, children and pregnant mothers have to walk eight kilometers to Ango.

Compulsion to live in Dhibri era

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Vidyutikaran Yojana, electricity is being provided to villages all over India. At the same time, electricity has not reached till now. People have to live in Dhibri era. Four years ago, people had got a solar lamp of solar energy by Jareda, that too got damaged within six months.

Forced to live in old mud house

The people here are forced to live in dilapidated mud houses. In the year 1997, seven people got Indira Awas, which became very dilapidated. People here do not get pension. Ration card of 10 people has not been made. The labor card was made in the year 1997, but it does not work. Toilets are being built in every village of the country by the Sanitation Department, but in Simra Jara village no toilet has been built in any house. Even today people are forced to defecate in the open.

There is no means for agriculture

Paddy and corn are cultivated in only two acres of land in this village, due to which it becomes difficult to make a living. This is the reason why we are in a state of hunger. There is not a single government job here. Everyone does labor. Due to lack of employment, the laborers here are forced to migrate to other states. Till now 15 villagers have migrated from here.

demand of villagers

Villagers demanded several times to restore basic facilities in Simra Jara village, but no one paid attention to it. Now once again rural roads, electricity, wells, chapakal, Anganwadi center, public distribution system shop, sub-health center, pond, besides goat rearing, pig, cow, chicken, sheep rearing etc. have been demanded under livestock scheme for livelihood.

