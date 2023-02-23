No one was injured in the earthquake in Turkey’s Hatay

There were no victims and those left under the rubble after the earthquake in Turkish Hatay on Thursday, February 23. This was announced by the Governor of Hatay Rahmi Dogan.

“There is no significant situation other than the collapse of several previously damaged buildings as a result of the earthquake. According to preliminary data, there are no wounded or trapped under the rubble, ”the newspaper quoted him as saying. Sabah.

Dogan noted that the teams continue to survey the province after the tremors.

Earlier that day, it was reported that a new earthquake of magnitude 5 was recorded in Khatai. It occurred at 18:53 (coincides with Moscow time) near the village of Defne. The source lay at a depth of 9.76 km.

Devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash in the southeast of the country near the Syrian border. According to the latest data, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey exceeded 43.5 thousand people, and in Syria it increased to 5.8 thousand people.

On the evening of February 20, earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 occurred in Hatay province, followed by 90 aftershocks.

On February 21, Turkey confirmed the death of six people in the south-east of the country as a result of the last two earthquakes.

The next day, it became known that the Turkish authorities identified 564 people among the leaders and employees of companies – developers and contractors, suspected of being guilty of the collapse of buildings. 160 people were arrested.