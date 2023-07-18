No seat in NDA meeting, there will be churning on mandate, Anupriya Patel said this on the role of Apna Dal (S)

Lucknow. Apna Dal (Sonelal), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said that the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be discussed in the meeting to be held on Tuesday, but there is no possibility of any discussion on the distribution of seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA is going to host this meeting today. It is being seen as a show of strength by the ruling coalition in Bengaluru amidst the coming together of opposition parties. BJP president JP Nadda said on Monday that 38 constituents of the ruling NDA have confirmed their participation in the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present in the meeting.

Parties will separately discuss with BJP leadership

When asked about the NDA meeting, Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel told a news agency, “NDA meetings keep happening. There is no scope for discussion on seat sharing on this platform. No discussion is possible on seat sharing in this meeting. For this, the parties discuss with the BJP leadership in separate meetings. “He said,” But definitely, the meeting is going to discuss how to win maximum seats in the Lok Sabha and strengthen our alliance. How to be made strong.

NDA will get bigger mandate in 2024: Anupriya Patel

Responding to questions on opposition unity efforts, Union minister Anupriya Patel said she was confident that the NDA would return to power at the Center in 2024 under Modi’s leadership. “We have seen the results of the last two Lok Sabha elections and how people reposed faith in the NDA and rejected all the opposition parties who are sitting in Bengaluru today,” he said. “Many friends are ours today,” he said. Joining together because they have seen and felt that the voters of the country are reposing faith in the Modi government today. The government will be formed under his leadership.

