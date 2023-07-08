No shadow of anything will be seen in India on this day, know the reason behind it

Zero Shadow Day: On August 18, 2023, the shadow of anything will not be visible in India. Because that day is zero shadow day. Zero shadow day is a unique astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the Sun is directly overhead. This is the day when the shadows of vertical objects disappear. In Bengaluru it happens twice a year, one during Uttarayan and the other during Dakshinayan.

Zero shadow day is confined to places in the middle of the tropics, and the latitudinal range for places where zero shadow day occurs is between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. Let us tell you that Zero Shadow Day can be seen twice in Bangalore, India. Earlier on April 25, 2023, the latitude 130°N was observed to experience zero shadow day.

Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru

Bengaluru experienced zero shadow day on 25 April 2023 at 12:17 PM. The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium issued a release ahead of the event. The next Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru will be on August 18.

What is the reason for Uttarayan and Dakshinayan?

The phenomenon of Uttarayan and Dakshinayan is due to the fact that the axis of rotation of the Earth is inclined at an angle of about 23.5° to the axis of revolution around the Sun. Uttarayan is the movement of the Sun from south to north from the winter solstice to the summer solstice, while Dakshinayan is the backward movement of the Sun from north to south.

Interesting facts related to Zero Shadow Day

Zero shadow day occurs in all places where the latitude on that particular day coincides with the angle between the sun’s position and the equator, and at noon the shadow is visible under an object. The northernmost and southernmost points of the Sun’s position are the two solstices, and the crossing of the Sun across the equator are the two equinoxes. Niruja Ramanujam, a member of the Public Outreach and Education Committee of the Astronomical Society of India, spoke to The Indian Express about Zero Shadow Day in 2018.

Lip Shape Personality Test: Know the personality and nature of a person from the shape and color of lips