No threat to coal industry for 20 years: Coal India Chairman PM Prasad

The current CMD of CCL PM Prasad will take charge of the post of Chairman of Coal India on July 1. He will go to Kolkata on 30th June. In a special conversation at CCL Headquarters (Ranchi) on Thursday, Mr. Prasad said that there is no threat to the coal industry for the next 20 years.

The need for coal is there now and will continue to be in the future. For this reason permission has also been given for commercial mining. At present, 160 to 200 million tonnes of coal is coming to the country from other countries. Due to this, a large amount of foreign capital is being invested. If the coal industry fulfills this need of the country, then a lot of money will be saved. Coal India has to produce one billion tonnes of coal by the year 2025-26. Right now we are running behind by 300 million tonnes. For this, getting land clearance, environmental approval is a priority.

Two power plants of Coal India will be built:

Shri Prasad told that two power plants of Coal India are coming soon. An 800 MW power plant is to be set up in the Mahanadi Coal Fields under the name Mahanadi Basin Power Limited. The second one is going to be installed in Chhattisgarh. This will be a 500 MW power plant.

Target of 100 MT production from underground mine:

Mr. Prasad said that Coal India is again trying to go into underground mines. Right now 28 million tonnes of coal is being extracted from underground mines. The target is to take it to 100 million tonnes by 2030.

great potential in ccl



Shri Prasad said that the stage-1 of CCL’s Kotre Basantpur has been cleared. Environmental approval will be received by July-August. Stage-2 clearance is also to be obtained for Bermo and Rajrappa mine. The production process is also going on from Karo, KDH. A 200-bed hospital will be built in CCL.