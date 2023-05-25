Nodal officer of Agra Smart City removed in corruption, signs of action in fake website case

Agra. Agra Smart City’s nodal officer RK Singh has been removed from his post. The city commissioner has taken this action after receiving instructions from the government. Agra’s BJP MLA Dr GS Dharmesh had leveled allegations of corruption against the nodal officer. The complaint was also made to the Chief Minister. The Municipal Commissioner has also given instructions to take action against those who create birth and death certificates by creating fake website of Municipal Corporation in Agra. Executive Engineer RK Singh was working as the nodal officer of Smart City. Dr. GS Dharmesh, BJP MLA from Cantonment, accused the nodal officer of corruption during work. The complaint was made by writing a letter to the Chief Minister. There was also a demand for investigation. After which reply was also summoned from Executive Engineer RK Singh.

MLA said – Will complain after meeting CM

The allegations of corruption against RK Singh were investigated by the Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation. The Additional Municipal Commissioner gave him a clean chit. Complainant MLA Dr GS Dharmesh completely denied this report. Said that in this matter he will meet the Chief Minister soon and complain. RK Singh has been removed from his post by the same government. Chief Engineer BL Gupta has been made the nodal officer of the smart city project. MLA Dr. GS Dharmesh had talked about corruption in the construction work and various tender process. He had made serious allegations of commission, bribery and corruption in the works of Smart City, as well as demanded a vigilance inquiry.

Case of making birth-death certificate from fake website came to light

Let us tell you that the work of making birth and death certificates is done in the Municipal Corporation. A few days ago in Agra, the case of making birth and death certificates through fake website came to the fore. After which the Municipal Commissioner has given instructions that after investigating against those who have done such an act, the cyber police has been written for action. Strict action will be taken against such people so that no one can be cheated.