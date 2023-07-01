Noida: A young man from another community befriended a girl on Insta, then raped her, accused arrested

Noida: The cases of conversion are continuously increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, a news has come out from Noida. Where a young man from another community befriended a girl through social media. Then by taking her under the guise, he carried out the incident of rape. However, the police have arrested the youth. Let us know what is the whole matter.

what is the whole matter

In fact, according to the information received from the sources, a girl went missing on June 3 in Noida Sector-39. On June 6, the girl’s mother lodged a missing report at the police station. Based on the complaint of the woman, the police formed a team to find the girl. During the investigation, it was found that the girl used to talk to a young man named Zubair Khan, a resident of Hapur. The two used to talk through Instagram. The police got information that Zubair Botanical is at the bus stand. Police reached the spot and arrested the youth.

accused sent to jail

The police also recovered the girl. The girl told that Zubair had raped her. At present, the medical examination of the girl is being done. The police arrested the accused under the POSCO Act and sent him to jail.

We received information that a person named Zubaid had chatted with a girl on Instagram and then coerced her into having a physical relationship with her. Zubaid, wanted accused under POCSO Act, was arrested by Police Station 39 yesterday: Shakti Awasthi, ADCP, Noida pic.twitter.com/f4MT5L6OmW

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 30, 2023



What did Noida ADCP tell

Noida ADCP Shakti Awasthi told the media that we received information that a person named Zubaid chatted with a girl on Instagram and then coaxed her into having a physical relationship with her. The accused Zubaid, wanted under the POCSO Act, was arrested by Police Station 39 on Friday.

