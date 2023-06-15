Noida: Ban imposed on wearing lungi and nightie in society, then RWA issued notice and said this regarding dress code

Noida : The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Him Sagar Apartments, located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has implemented a dress code. The RWA has issued a notice and appealed to the residents not to roam around in the society wearing lungi or nightie. Some residents object to this. This notice of the society went viral on social media. After this people targeted the RWA.

It is written in the notice that take care of your dress in common areas and parks. Wear such clothes that other people do not feel uncomfortable and no one questions you. However, after the matter caught fire, the RWA has issued a second circular on Wednesday. In this, he has given clarification regarding his June 10 notice.

This time circular states that the earlier notice was issued on the complaint of some residents living in the society. Our aim is not to force anyone or try to impose anything on anyone. There is no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments of the society.

Stated the reason for issuing the notice

Meanwhile, a picture of an old man has come to the fore. It is being told that this picture is the reason behind issuing the notice on June 10. In this picture, an elderly man was sitting in the society park wearing a lungi. It was visible in the picture that the old man’s lungi was very different from his feet. It is being alleged that some women do yoga at the place where the elderly were sitting in an objectionable condition in the park.

Women complained to the elderly several times

These women found the old man’s action objectionable. Women noticed the old man in this condition not once but many times. Some women even talked to the old man once or twice. However, there was no improvement. Worried about this, some women complained to the RWA. A woman living in the society took the photo of the old man from her flat. Along with the complaint of the women, this picture was also given to the RWA.

Notice issued by RWA.

RWA President gave clarification

RWA President CK Kalra says that we have not stopped any one person, nor have we issued a notice on the dress of any one person. We did not feel right to target any one. We had issued a general notice. However, many residents of the society are seen standing with the RWA. At present, the RWA seems to be on the backfoot on this whole matter. In Greater Noida, Federation of RWA President Devendra Tiger said that it is a residential society and not an educational institution that needs a dress code.

