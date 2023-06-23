Noida: CA dies by drowning in APJ school’s swimming pool, forensic team engaged in investigation

A shocking news has come out from Noida. A Chartered Accountant (CA) has died due to drowning in the swimming pool of Sector-16A APJ School. The people swimming in the pool raised an alarm when they saw him lying unconscious in the water. He was hurriedly pulled out of the bridge. Along with this information was given to the police. When CA was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

CA dies by drowning in swimming pool

In fact, on Thursday, CA Nishant Kumar (33), originally a resident of Chhapra, lived at Defense Avenue in Sector-44, Noida. He was a chartered accountant in Delhi’s builder company. In the morning, went for a swim in the swimming pool of APJ School, Sector 16A. Where 15 people were already swimming in the pool. Meanwhile, Nishant went to the depth area. Where he died by drowning.

Police recovered Nishant’s phone and purse

As soon as the incident was informed, the police reached the spot. Police has recovered Nishant’s phone and purse. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. Along with this, the relatives of Nishant have been informed. The police have asked for CCTV footage from the company operating the pool.

what did the sports officer tell

Significantly, Upazila Sports Officer Anita Nagar told the media that no complaint has been received for operating the swimming pool without NOC. At present, by forming a team, strict action will be taken against those who operate the swimming pool against the rules. At present, the police say that the video footage will be examined at the scene. Further action will be taken on the basis of the same.

