Noida: CM Yogi wrote a letter to the Railways, Jewar Airport should also be connected to the rail network

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government has written a letter to the Railway Board to connect the Noida International Airport being built at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district with the rail network. The officials have informed about this. State Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra wrote a letter to Railway Board Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti on July 3, demanding the laying of a line between Chola in Bulandshahr and Palwal railway station in Haryana, passing through Jewar.

In the letter, Mishra informed Lahoti that the Noida International Airport is located along the Yamuna Expressway and is being developed as a major project for passengers and cargo, but there is no railway station in its vicinity. Mishra said that the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority is working on developing projects like Electronic City, Logistics Hub, Medical Device Park, Apparel Park, Handicraft Park and Film City in the area adjacent to the airport. He said that if a railway line is laid here, it would prove to be a very useful investment for the Ministry of Railways.

Noida: Dance and fireworks at the birthday party on elevated road, video went viral, four arrested

The railway track will be 47.6 km long

It is believed that for this a railway station will be built at Jewar and Chola in Aligarh, for which the railway track will be 47.6 km long. For this, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has sent his proposal to the Railway Board. It is believed that if this railway line is laid, it will prove to be a very useful investment for the railways. The construction of this new railway corridor will be of great benefit, because special trains will be able to run from Noida Airport to Anand Vihar Delhi via Chola.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvnC-CfqAH8)