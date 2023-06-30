Noida: Due to delay in feeding eggs, the policemen ransacked the shop, the commissioner suspended

Noida : A shocking case of Gautam Buddha Nagar police has come to light in Noida. After which questions are being raised on the working style of Noida Police. When there was a delay in feeding eggs in a market located in Police Station-113 area of ​​Noida, the outpost in-charge, inspector and constable became so angry that they ransacked the shop. The three policemen destroyed the entire shop. When this matter came to the notice of the Police Commissioner, three policemen including the outpost in-charge were suspended. Also ordered a departmental inquiry.

Outpost in-charge, inspector and constable ransacked the egg shop

Outpost in-charge Omprakash Singh, posted at Sector-76 Chowki Sorkha, which falls under Police Station-113 area, felt like eating eggs, so he along with Inspector Avesh Malik and Constable Manvendra Kumar reached an egg hawker. Where the three shopkeepers were asked to feed 10 eggs as soon as possible.

Seeing the policemen, the shopkeeper started making eggs. When it took some time to prepare 10 eggs, the in-charge of the outpost became furious. What was it then, all three created sabotage. All the belongings of the victim were thrown here and there. Even this did not satisfy her, so she thrashed the shopkeeper. According to the information, the incident happened two days ago. The Gautam Budh Nagar police has taken cognizance of its video going viral on social media.

Police commissioner suspended all three

The egg shopkeeper made a video of this incident and made it viral on social media. When this matter came to the notice of the police officers, the commissioner set up an inquiry. After this, DCP Noida, while taking action against the three policemen, suspended all three and instituted a departmental inquiry against all three.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUl0JoHn1QY)