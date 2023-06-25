Noida: Fraud with the wife of former Supreme Court judge Justice Katju, got a flat worth crores in her name

Noida: In Noida, a case of fraud has come to light in the name of selling a flat from the wife of former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju. It is alleged that a person fraudulently got the flat in his name after taking the documents. On the complaint of the aggrieved party, Kotwali Sector-126 police have registered a case and started investigation. In this, an FIR has been registered against Sector-15A resident Nasir Aftab Khan. The police have been involved in the investigation of the case.

Roopa Katju, wife of Justice Markandeya Katju, lives in Sector-45 of Noida. He has said in the complaint given to Kotwali Sector 126 police that his brother Bijendra Nehru lives in Canada, who has a flat in JP Calypso Court. He has given Roopa the power of attorney of the flat.

It is being told that Roopa Katju met Sector-15A resident Nasir Aftab Khan through an acquaintance a few days back. Nasir talked about selling the flat for about Rs 2.5 crore. Rupa gave her consent on this.

Road Accident: Car collided with trolley in Badaun, four family members died, returning from wedding ceremony

It is alleged that after this Nasir took him to the builder’s office and got him to sign several documents in the name of NOC etc. He also took the original documents to sell the flat. He was told that soon the amount of his flat sale would be transferred to his account.

For many days, Nasir did not transfer the money to the account. On this, Rupa Katju went to the office of Jaypee Builder and found out that the flat has been transferred in the name of Nasir Aftab Khan. After this, he complained about this matter to the police, after which the police registered a case and got involved in the investigation.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bY-AXCbSqxc)