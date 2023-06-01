Noida: Illegal mining was going on in Sector-126, eight people arrested, 6 earth digging machines and a dumper also recovered

Noida: In Uttar Pradesh, a rapid campaign is being carried out by the police against the mining mafia. Meanwhile, the police has revealed illegal mining in Noida, UP. Police have detained about 8 accused of illegal mining in Police Station Sector 126. A case has been registered against all. The police have also seized earth-digging machines from the spot.

Illegal mining exposed in Noida

In fact, UP Police has revealed illegal mining in Noida Police Station Sector-126. 8 people doing illegal mining have been arrested from the spot, along with about 6 earth digging machines, 1 dumper have also been recovered. Action is being taken against the arrested accused. Everyone’s criminal history is being investigated.

Campaign against illegal mining continues

Significantly, illegal mining is increasing rapidly in Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate. In view of which a meeting was held recently by Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh. In this meeting, all the station in-charges were also reprimanded for illegal mining. After this, the campaign against illegal food was intensified in all the police station areas by the mining department and the police department. Police arrested 8 mining mafia by raiding the illegal mining work going on in Noida’s Sector 126 police station under a joint operation.

What did ADCP Shakti Awasthi tell

ADCP Shakti Awasthi Noida told that illegal mining has been revealed in Police Station Sector-126 on Wednesday. We have recovered 6 earth digging machines, 1 dumper. We have detained 8 accused. Against whom a case has been registered against these 8 people under the Mines and Minerals Act, Uttar Pradesh Minor Mineral Rules-2021 and Prevention of Public Property Damage Act.

Illegal mining has come to light in Police Station Sector-126. We have recovered 6 earth digging machines, 1 dumper. We have detained 8 accused against whom cases have been registered against these 8 people under the Mines and Minerals Act, Uttar Pradesh Minor Mineral Rules-2021 and Public Property Damage Prevention Act…

